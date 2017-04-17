Beazer Enters a National Agreement with Mohawk

Beazer Homes USA announced Mohawk Industries as its exclusive product supplier across all flooring categories, including carpet, ceramic tile, hardwood, laminate, and resilient flooring. The newly expanded relationship reflects both Georgia-based companies’ focus on creating sustainable and beautiful interior environments for home buyers.

“Beazer is committed to building homes with a dedication to craftsmanship and quality,” said Allan Merrill, president and CEO of Beazer Homes. “In selecting our trade partners, we seek out companies like Mohawk that exemplify a similar commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and product innovation. We look forward to working with Mohawk as our exclusive flooring partner.”

Brian Carson, president of Mohawk Flooring North America, added, “We are honored that Beazer Homes has chosen to partner with us for all of its flooring needs. Partnering with top-notch companies like Beazer is very important to us, and we are excited about growing this valuable relationship which showcases the breadth of our product portfolio.”

For more information, visit www.mohawkflooring.com or www.beazer.com.