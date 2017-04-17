InstaFloor North America Relaunches Website

InstaFloor North America has relaunched its website, with improved styling, clearer layout, and enhanced content. Tailored specifically for the North American market, the upgraded site aims to improve user experience with simpler site navigation and ease of direct contact with InstaFloor according to the company.

The Products section provides details for InstaFloor products, including its flooring installation system, InstaLay, and its acoustic InstaCradle, both manufactured using recycled rubber crumb from worn vehicle tires. The site also contains product brochures, technical specifications, and installation instructions, as well as a selection of case studies, all of which can be easily downloaded. There is also information about InstaFloor, its background and beliefs, and a map showing its countrywide distribution network. There is also a contact form to request additional information or technical support.

Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor North America, said, “We are very pleased with the look of the website and its ease of use and hope our customers and distributors find it beneficial. It was important to develop a new site, dedicated to the North American market, and I’m sure it will help enhance our business.”

For more information, visit www.instafloorna.com.