City Floor Supply Hosts Successful 6th Annual Nailer Day

City Floor Supply (CFS) held their annual “Nailer Day” event. Contractors and vendors came out in record numbers to test their skills and network with other flooring professionals. Representatives from all the top manufacturers were in attendance and more than $5000 in cash and prizes were handed out at the event.

The “Fastest Nailer in the East” competition, sponsored by Aacer Flooring, is a test of skill and speed, as competitors attempt to nail down 18 square feet of 2-1/4 in red oak select flooring as quickly as possible. This year’s contest drew more than 40 competitors. Returning champion Robert O’Connell of O’Connell’s Custom Concepts clinched the “Fastest Nailer in the East” title and $500 grand prize, nailing down all 18 boards in 3:04. Ricardo Silva of FHR Flooring finished 2nd (3:43) and Leon Margarite of Walsh Hardwood flooring finished 3rd (3:45). Ricardo Silva and Michel Guimaraes from FHR Flooring won the Team Competition with a time of 2:20, while Miguel Angel Barradas of CFS won the Friends & Family Division with a time of 4:42.

“Each year the crowd gets larger and the competition more intense," said Mike Glavin, CFS founder. “The energy was definitely palpable and everyone had a great time! It was also special because it was the first time that some of our contractors visited our new North American headquarters,” continued Glavin.

Attendees received exclusive discounts and had a chance to win tools, equipment, and other prizes including major league baseball tickets and a website design/hosting package. City Floor Supply has already started planning their 7th Annual “Nailer Day” for March 15, 2018.

For more information, visit www.cityfloorsupply.com.