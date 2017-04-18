Product of the Week: Schönox EPA Rapid

Need a Dry Subfloor for the New Store – Now?

Schönox EPA Rapid, a fast curing moisture mitigation system, was made for time sensitive retail installations with moisture problems. It has already saved untold numbers of renovation and development efforts and kept them moving on schedule. Schönox EPA Rapid addresses 100% relative humidity scenarios and dries in as quick as two to three hours. It complies with tough South Coast air quality standards and is solvent free. Schönox EPA Rapid is solving moisture issues with welcome speed and environmental performance.