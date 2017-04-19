MIA+BSI Announces Pinnacle and Tucker Design Awards Call for Entries

The submission periods for Marble Institute of America (MIA)+Building Stone Institute (BSI): The Natural Stone Institute’s 2017 Pinnacle Awards and the 2018 Tucker Design Awards are now open. The Pinnacle Awards recognize natural stone industry companies whose works exemplify professional mastery in the use of natural stone, and the Tucker Design Awards recognize design professionals whose projects achieve excellence in the use of natural stone in design and construction.

Pinnacle Awards are given in six categories: Commercial Interior; Commercial Exterior; Residential Interior/Exterior; Renovation/Restoration; Kitchen of the Year; and Bath of the Year. A Grande Pinnacle Award will also be presented to the best overall project. The 2017 Pinnacle Awards are open to MIA+BSI members only and will presented at TISE 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Tucker Design Awards recognizing design professionals have project categories. The awards are open to any design professional or natural stone industry member on behalf of the design team. The 2018 Tucker Design Awards will be presented in February 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.