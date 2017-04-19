Artistic Finishes Announces Website Relaunch

Artistic Finishes recently launched its revamped website. This redesigned website offers quick and easy access to flooring accessories such as wood veneer wrapped WPC, moldings, treads, risers, and vents, according to the company. The website also has a sleeker design, improved navigation, and robust educational content. The overall functionality of the site has remained the same, such as placing orders, sign-in information, and product offering. Artistic Finishes has also merged its former-sister company, MoldingsOnline, into one website. Customers trying to sign in to their old MoldingsOnline account will be redirected to the new Artistic Finishes website.

“Our intent was simple,” said Cassie Alverson, director of sales and marketing for Artistic Finishes. “We believed our customers deserved to have a very practical yet informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence. The team internally worked with an array of customers to ensure the performance of the new site exceeds expectations”.

The redesigned website will be updated on a regular basis with news on upcoming education webinars, product launches, and other business activities.

For more information, visit www.artisticfinishes.com.