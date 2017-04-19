Q.E.P. Announces the Acquisition of Two Companies

Q.E.P. recently completed the acquisition of AC Products of Apple Creek, Ohio. AC Products manufacturers handcrafted bathroom accessories such as soap dishes, shower shelves, towel bars, and other related items. Computer-controlled color matching allows the company to offer pieces that match tiles offered by many tile manufacturers. Versatile mountings are also designed for varying installation methods, always with the end user in mind.

“All of the products are manufactured in America, with American materials and labor,” said Jamie Clingan, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Q.E.P. “We look forward to adding the AC Products line to our ever-expanding portfolio of products.”

Q.E.P. has also acquired the assets of Southern Cross Building Products, a distributor of flooring accessories, tile and other related items. Southern Cross brings X-Treme Board to the QEP lineup of products, a better environmental alternative and upgrade to replace gypsum drywall and cement backer boards for walls, floors, and counter tops. Another important addition is a collection of stone products, ranging from floor and wall tiles to decorative borders and medallions.

“This is another link in our continuing strategy to strengthen our breadth of product for the professional floorcovering installation market,” said Clingan. “These products enhance our extensive existing portfolio of floorcovering solutions. We look forward to bringing these innovative products and more to market.”

