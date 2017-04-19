Floor Install News

NWFA Announces 2017 Board of Directors

April 19, 2017
The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced its 2017 Board of Directors at its Wood Flooring Expo in Phoenix. The Board consists of officers and directors, each of whom is voted into office by the NWFA membership. Ex-Officio Directors are appointed to serve one-year terms. The NWFA 2017 Board of Directors is as follows:

Chairman: Chris Zizza (C&R Flooring)

Vice Chairman: Craig Dupra (Installers Warehouse)

Secretary: Julie Russell (Glitsa, a division of Rudd)

Treasurer: Mike Welch (E.J. Welch)

Directors: Brenda Cashion, (Swiff-Train); Dan Natkin, (Mannington Mills); John Wooten, (J.J. Haines); Kevin Murphy, (Mullican Flooring); and Scott Sandlin, (Shaw Industries).

Past Chairman: Tommy Maxwell (Maxwell Hardwood Flooring)

Ex-Officio Directors: Jesse Joyce (Middle Tennessee Lumber); Kirk Roberts (Bona U.S.); Lenny Hall (Endurance Floor); Mitchell Brown (French-Brown Floors); and Steve Brattin (SVB Wood Floor Service).

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.

