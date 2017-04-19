Mapei Introduces Flexcolor 3D Designer Grout

At Coverings 2017, Mapei introduced a new grout collection that will give designers the opportunity to add multi-faceted effects to their tile options for clients. Mapei Flexcolor 3D is a professional-grade, ready-to-use translucent specialty grout with an “iridescent effect” finish. Its translucent characteristics not only reflect but also refract light. This allows the grout to transition in color to complement tile colors.

Mapei Flexcolor 3D’s nearly translucent neutral base, Crystal Moon, takes on the color of whatever tiles surround the grout joint, even varying with changes in tile color. The other nine color effects in the Mapei Flexcolor 3D grout collection possess an iridescent quality that shines through gold, silver, and copper metallic hues as well as green and blue glass shades and a neutral tint.

Mapei Flexcolor 3D is formulated with the latest innovation in recycled glass-bead aggregate, which ensures color consistency, ease of cleanability, and improved workability. The grout can also be used on sensitive tile surfaces once they have been tested, requires no sealer, and cures naturally from evaporation. The dense surface structure also helps to prevent water-based stains on the grout surface.

“With the introduction of the Mapei Flexcolor 3D collection, Mapei is offering designers a new design horizon when it comes to tile,” said David Mowery, business manager of TSIS Color Products and UltraCare for Mapei North America. “Providing these effects in a ready-to-use grout will open the Mapei Flexcolor 3D collection to an audience beyond a small niche market. We think designers will use these grouts to lead tile in a whole new design direction. The popularity of glass mosaic tile with an ‘iridescent’ finish has been the recent rage in tile showrooms across the Americas. When it is grouted with our Mapei Flexcolor 3D, a one-of-a-kind tile design comes to life.”

