NWFA Recognizes 41 Companies for Community Service

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recognized 41 member companies for community service during the Opening Act held at the Wood Flooring Expo in Phoenix. Member companies receiving an NWFA Community Service Award have donated wood flooring products, financial assistance, time and/or skills to one or more community projects in their communities. Examples of volunteer projects of award recipients include restoring flooring in historic buildings, donating materials to provide housing for families in need, providing materials to makeover rooms for chronically ill children, and providing materials and skills to rebuild family homes devastated by natural disasters.

The NWFA member companies recognized for giving back throughout 2016 include: All American Hardwood Flooring; Allwood Flooring; Ambassador Floor; American OEM Wood Floors; Bona U.S.; Brazilian Floors C&R Flooring; Daniel Wood Floors; Derr Flooring; DriTac; Faith Hardwood Flooring; Florida Tile; Galleher Corp.; Grill Works; Homerwood; Horizon Forest Products; Huber/Advantech; JD’s Flooring; Jerry’s Fine Floors; Just Around the Corner; JW Hardwood Floors; Lockwood Flooring; Mannington Flooring; Mapei; Maxwell Hardwood; Middle Tennessee Lumber; MP Global Products; Mullican Flooring; National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA); Olde Tyme Craftsmen; Pallmann; Palo Duro Hardwoods; Rust-Oleum; Shaw; Sheoga Hardwood Flooring; Somerset Hardwood Flooring; Specialty Wood Floors; Swiff-Train; Trinity Hardwood Distributors; WD Flooring; and West Coast Flooring.

