Crossville and Bedrosians to Partner for Design ‘N Gather

Bostik has announced that two tile industry companies will be partnering in Design ‘N Gather (DNG), the annual global tile mosaic design competition created by Artaic Innovative Mosaic and sponsored by Bostik. DNG has invited architects, designers, and mosaic design enthusiasts to submit mosaic interpretations for a larger-than-life mosaic “Selfie Studio” mural to be permanently installed at the Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas. The Grand Prize Winner will be unveiled at a VIP-event sponsored by Bostik at Hyde Bellagio on May 4.

“Crossville is proud to be partnering with Bostik on the Hyde Bellagio ‘Selfie Studio’ project,” said Mark Shannon, executive vice president of sales at Crossville. “We’re excited about how well Laminam can be installed using Bostik’s Bosti-Set.”

Crossvile’s Laminam porcelain tile panels, which will be used in the Selfie Studio, have lean profiles and are versatile and flexible. The flooring selected for the studio was Bench from Bedrosians Tile and Stone’s Always collection.

“This is a great, creative project, and we’re glad our product was selected,” said Bedrosians’ marketing director. “It’s a beautiful, ‘wood-look’ larger format porcelain tile, which is not only extremely attractive... it’s extremely durable. With all those people soon to be taking pictures of themselves, there’s no question there will be heavy foot traffic in the room. Our Always Collection is a product line absolutely ideal for this sort of installation. We look forward to be attending the upcoming unveiling of the Grand Prize Winning mosaic mural.”

“Bostik, Artaic and MGM Resorts International are working together much more closely, focused on taking Design ‘N Gather 2017 to an even higher, more globally promoted level,” said Scott Banda, director of marketing and business development for Bostik. “MGM has graciously provided DNG with one of their most prestigious, globally recognized resorts to permanently showcase our 2017 winning design. We are delighted that both Crossville and Bedrosians will be providing world-class tile products for the walls and floor of our forthcoming Selfie Studio.”

A gallery consisting of ten DNG finalists will be on display at the AIA Convention 2017 in Orlando, April 27-29. This same collection will also be showcased at HD Expo in Las Vegas, May 3-5. The winner of the grand prize mosaic competition will be publicly unveiled on May 4 at the Hyde Bellagio during HD Expo.

For more information, visit http://designngather.com.