Bosch Introduces 18V Brute Tough Series

Bosch recently introduced the DDH183 18V EC Brushless Brute Tough ½ in. Drill/Driver and HDH183 18V EC Brushless Brute Tough ½ in. Hammer Drill/Driver, featuring injury-mitigating KickBack Control and an improved ergomonic design. With both the drill/driver and hammer drill/driver deliver 663 In.-Lbs. of torque at two speeds (0-2100 rpm high speed; 0-480 rpm for high torque), according to the company. Both also feature KickBack Control, an integrated acceleration sensor that stops the drill’s rotation during bit bind-up situations. This feature helps reduce the risk of user injury. A new LED light shows when KickBack Control or the tool’s overload protection is activated. The drivers also offer 25+1 precision clutch settings, which provide driving accuracy for reduced fastener and workpiece damage.

“Professionals today expect the power and longevity of a corded tool in a cordless package,” said Mats Stellnert, group product manager, Robert Bosch Tool. “The Bosch DDH183 drill/driver and HDH183 hammer drill/driver deliver the power our users demand while including advanced features like KickBack Control and the precision clutch. It’s these incremental benefits to the user that set Bosch tools apart.”

The tools are driven by an EC brushless motor that provides two-times longer tool life than a standard motor, longer runtimes, and low-maintenance. The Brute Tough design also ensures a shorter head length and a lighter tool with no reduction in power. An upgraded all-metal chuck delivers durability and strong bit retention, and Durashield housing adds to overall tool durability. The tool also includes Bosch-exclusive Electronic Cell Protection (ECP) that protects the battery against overload, overheating and deep discharge for longer life. Likewise, Bosch Electronic Motor Protection (EMP) protects the motor against overload with integrated temperature management.

For more information, call (877) 267-2499 or visit www.boschtools.com.