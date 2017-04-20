Stauf Adhesives Acquires AAT

Stauf Adhesives has purchased Advanced Adhesives Technologies, a Georgia-based flooring adhesive manufacturer. The two companies will continue to operate as separate entities, and there will be no changes in current distribution, employees, or management.

“Today we have taken the first step into a new chapter of our business by acquiring AAT, a family owned and operated business with values and visions similar to our own,” said Wolfgang Stauf, president of Stauf USA. “We are excited about growing both companies, and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Greg Wood, president of AAT, said, “We are extremely motivated and highly energized by the opportunities afforded to our clients and employees through the combination of Stauf and AAT. Over the last thirty years, AAT has built a valuable brand that will only be enhanced by the combination of technologies between Stauf and AAT. The cultures of the companies are very similar. The Stauf family shares AAT’s long held values of producing high quality products, providing high value service along with industry leading innovations. Both companies hold their employees, customers and vendors in the same high regard. We couldn’t be more excited to continue the legacy of both great companies.”

For more information, email wolfgang.stauf@staufusa.com or visit www.staufusa.com or www.aatglue.com.