Novalis Announces Partnership with Cartwright Distributing

Novalis Innovative Flooring recently added Cartwright Distributing as a floor covering distributor for its NovaFloor multilayer (LVT) product line. Cartwright, established in 1986, is based in Denver and serves Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

“We are extremely pleased that Cartwright has chosen Novalis to introduce its customers to LVT flooring,” said Mark Hansen, vice president of North America for Novalis. “We have been the brand to launch an LVT program with other distributors across the country, so we know what works. Cartwright Distributing is a quality organization that we are proud to be associated with. We expect we will both do great things with our new association.”

The first displays in Cartwright’s retailer showrooms will feature NovaCore HPC flooring, with other product line displays soon to follow.

For more information, call (704) 799-1111 or visit novalisinnovativeflooring.us.