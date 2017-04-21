Texan Floor Service Hires Director of Corporate Compliance and Celebrates 30 Years

Texan Floor Service has hired Brett J. Hill to serve as its director of corporate compliance. Hill, son of president and CEO Jeff Hill, represents the third generation of the family in the commercial flooring industry. Hill will provide legal advice and counsel to the company, as well as being part of the sales force to help further develop innovative and collaborative strategies for business growth and community reinvestment.

Hill attended Texas A&M University and South Texas College of Law, and has experience as a litigator for two Houston-area insurance defense law firms. He also has experience with product liability, product defect, and premises liability cases, as well as, first and third party automobile accidents. In the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008, Mr. Hill collaborated with other attorneys and judges from across the Texas Gulf Coast toward the development and implementation of a litigation management strategy to ensure both equitable and responsible case administration in the face of thousands of claim-related lawsuits filed following the storm.

Texan Floor Service also is celebrating 30 years of service. The company is one of Houston’s first commercial flooring companies dedicated to a No Carpet to Landfill policy. Since 2009, the company has partnered with Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) diverting hundreds of thousands of pounds of carpet from landfills and redirecting to a recycling plant in Grapevine, Texas.

