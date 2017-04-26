Product of the Week: USG Durock Advanced Skim Coat Floor Patch
April 26, 2017
An innovative calcium aluminate floor patch and skim coat that offers a significant yield advantage. USG Durock™ Brand Advanced Skim Coat™ Floor Patch is formulated for interior use over wood, concrete and gypsum subfloors and is ready to receive floor coverings in as little as 15 minutes.
For more information, visit usg.com
