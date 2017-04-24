Spectra Contract Flooring Receives Best Installation Award

Dallas-based Spectra Contract Flooring was recently awarded Best Commercial Ceramic Tile/Stone Installation of 2016 by Floor Covering Installer for its installation at the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center (Project Manager: Ted Apodaca, Spectra Contract Flooring; General Contractor: Holder and Source 3i; Architecture and Design: Corgan). The tile/stone portion of this project consisted of about 20,000 sq. ft. of product on restroom floors and walls, lobbies, elevators, and stairs. Close to 14,000 yds of carpet tile and 65,000 sq. ft. of vinyl commercial tile were also used.

While the restroom flooring and walls were relatively standard applications, a feature wall above the vanity to the ceiling was installed using Mosaic Bubble Glass from Voguebay. This mosaic formation provided aesthetically random cut pieces that were uniform to the surrounding pattern. Six unique tile sizes were used in the lobby, elevator, and stairs to form an entirely unsystematic or non-repetitive architectural pattern.

“We have had the privilege of working on many enjoyable ceramic tile projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” said Phillip Chambers, president of Spectra Dallas. “We have continuously worked to improve the quality of our installers via various training programs with our supplier-partners while also investing in our project management personnel to ensure the finished product we deliver meets or exceeds our client’s expectations. We believe that this commitment has allowed us to experience continued growth in the ceramic and stone market.”

Along with the award, Michael Chmielecki, editor at Floor Covering Installer, added, “With so many companies in the industry devaluing installation, it is always gratifying to come into contact with professionals who understand the unique skills and special knowledge behind this trade. Treating the job as a craft and passion, not just a paycheck, helps elevate not only your profile but that of the installation trade as a whole.”

