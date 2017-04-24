Fishman Flooring Solutions Introduces Hardwood Flooring Collection

Fishman Flooring Solutions has introduced its own brand of engineered wood flooring for residential and commercial markets. The Betsy Ross Hardwood collection, featuring a selection of textures, colors, and styles, will meet the growing demand for engineered wood flooring in long and wide formats for both new construction and renovations.

“We have several competitive advantages in bringing this new line of high quality wood flooring to market,” said Bill Mabeus, executive vice president of Fishman Flooring Solutions. “First, we have an exceptional sales team in place, with a proven track record of success. Second, we have solid relationships with architects, designers, specifiers, dealers, and other hardwood flooring decision makers where we do business. Third, the Betsy Ross line, which will be very cost competitive, will be manufactured in Tennessee, which is centrally located in Fishman’s footprint, ensuring a reliable supply of products for our customers with reduced delivery times.”

The Betsy Ross Hardwood collection will be produced by American OEM Wood Floors using only hardwood materials from sustainably-managed North American forests. Its products are made using a combination of hand crafting and state of the art technology that produces complex textures and stains for depth of color, durability, and design interest.

For more information, visit www.lfishman.com.