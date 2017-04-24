MIA+BSI Host Stone Shop Administration Course

Stone World magazine, the Marble Institute of America (MIA), and the Building Stone Institute (BSI) are hosting an educational session, “Stone Shop Administration,” May 11 in Chicago. Attendees will benefit from a “town hall” environment that is tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators. Attendees will learn how to create a plan for diversifying sales to ensure growth in both the short and long term, the top OSHA safety violations and how best to work with OSHA, and how to find and retain top talent. Tony Malisani, owner of a third generation stone shop, will present and facilitate discussion, followed by fabricator forum panels and break-out sessions.

For more information, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.