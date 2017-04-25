Ardex Americas Wins Engaging Pittsburgh Innovation People Practices Award

Ardex Americas has received the Engaging Pittsburgh Innovative People Practices award in the Innovation in Learning and Development category. The Pittsburgh Human Resources Association (PHRA), has sponsored this event for over a decade, which recognizes employers from across the Pittsburgh region who have demonstrated creativity in designing business practices that have significantly contributed towards organizational and employee achievements.

Ardex Americas was recognized for creating a customized, multi-tiered, learning and development program that addresses the training needs for every level of personnel, from the individual contributor to executive leadership. “Stepping Stones,” is meeting key challenges identified by the business in successfully assimilating new employees into company culture, creating a skilled, diverse, and engaged workforce, and a dynamic, high-potential talent pool, who are better prepared to “step up” to new opportunities–both locally, and globally.

Kathryn Gardner, Ardex recruitment and employee development manager said, “We believe our employees are our most important asset as an organization, and it is critical to create innovative education programs to enhance learning and develop an engaged workforce.”

Ardex Americas has made “Driving Culture and People Development,” a key business strategy, and has invested significant time and resources in creating learning and development programs that directly address business needs, impact bottom-line line results, and give them the competitive advantage.

