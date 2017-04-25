Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR Hosts Successful Expo

Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR, held March 21-23 at the Shanghai New Exhibition Centre, hosted 1,364 exhibitors from 40 different countries, exhibiting both traditional and innovative flooring products in an extended exhibition area of 145,000 sq. m spread across 13 halls. Ten countries—Afghanistan, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Iran, Turkey, The Netherlands and the U.S.—were also represented through country pavilions. The total number of visitors increased by 8.2 % from the previous edition and reached 54,529 visitors, of which 12,812 were international flooring professionals.

“The huge variety of domestic and international brands proved the profound commitment of the flooring industry [to Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR]” said Susanne Klaproth, global director of Domotex at Deutsche Messe. “We received a very positive feedback from our exhibitors who appreciate the high quality of the visitors. This motivates us to keep on targeting the best buyers of carpets and floor coverings from China and Asia-Pacific.”

More than 500 new products were launched on the show’s dedicated online platform, InnovAction Flooring, by over 400 exhibitors. Visitors voted online and onsite for their favorite innovative products choosing the Top 10 from the wood, carpet, and resilient sectors. Onsite, visitors had a chance to preview and experience a selection of 50 new products displayed in two dedicated InnovAction Centers. The companies that received a 2017 Top 10 New Products award were: Ere Flooring, Fuyu Woven, Fuxing carpet, Proparq, Homedec Weiya Carpet, Innomaster Home, Jiali Carpet, Kingdom Plastics, Taishan Artificial Turf Industry, and Yingtaihongye Home Decoration.

cadex, the international hub for connecting, learning and doing business in the design and architecture industry, was held for the second year concurrently to Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR. cadex hosted three days of conferences, networking, interactive events, and creative displays.

Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR also collaborated with COVER magazine to host “Luxury Brands,” a contemporary high-end handmade design carpet showcase. Luxury Brands consisted of an exclusive display area, featuring a curated selection of high-end hand-made carpets from top international rug brands, including Amadi Carpets, Ariana Rugs, Art Resources, Ayka Design, Creative Matters, Hossein Rezvani, Knots Rugs, New Moon, Rug Star, Samad, Tissage, Wool & Silk Rugs, and Zollanvari.

In its second year, the U.S. Distributor Delegation brought together 10 flooring professionals from some of the biggest flooring distributing companies in the U.S. for a China Factory Tour before the exhibition and onsite B2B match-making with selected exhibitors during Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR.

“The breadth of products at the exhibition was simply incredible,” said Chuck Greene, hardwood product manager for Apollo Distributing. “It is something that any executive who deals with Asian manufacturing should experience. I would definitely say the trip provided me with extra knowledge that will prove crucial for future dealings.”

Domotex asia/CHINAFLOOR 2018 will mark its 20th year in the flooring industry, and already has an onsite rebooking rate of 64 % and excellent feedback from exhibition visitors.

For more information, visit www.domotexasiachinafloor.com.