Uzin releases App for Smart Phones and Tablets

Uzin released its new app for smartphones and tablets, available for download in both the iPhone app store and Google Play. Functions include a full range of detailed product information, a quantity calculator that determines the amount of product needed per project, and a job cost calculator that allows users to include the project name, size, amounts needed of key products, and material costs, showing cost amounts for both the total project and by sq. ft. The app also includes a video library and news sections. The first release will be available in the U.S., with future releases available also for Canadian users.

For more information, visit www.uzin.us.