INSTALL Celebrates Anniversary of Partnership With Helmets to Hardhats

Last April, INSTALL announced its partnership with Helmets To Hardhats (H2H), a campaign to help North American veterans transition into floorcovering careers. In the last year, 19 H2H veterans have been brought into INSTALL apprenticeships in New York City, Minnesota, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio. INSTALL’s original goal in the first year was to enter one H2H Veteran per month into its programs. To date, it has surpassed that goal by more than 50%. Because of initial success, INSTALL plans to triple the original goal and shoot for getting 36 H2H Veterans sponsored in the next year. INSTALL contractors and Regional Councils interested in bringing a veteran into an apprenticeship program can email John McGrath, director at jmcgrath@carpenters.org.

For more information, visit https://installfloors.org or https://www.helmetstohardhats.org.