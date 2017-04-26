NWFA’s Anita Howard Receives Above & Beyond Award

The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) Anita Howard, COO, was chosen as the recipient of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s 2017 Above and Beyond award. Howard has been the COO of the NWFA for four years, and has worked for the organization for nearly 16 years.

“Every year the Gary Sinise Foundation recognizes the individuals that go above and beyond their duty to get the job done,” said Judith Otter, executive director of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “Anita Howard has done just that. We are grateful for Anita’s dedication, passion, and belief in our mission. Anita helps to ensure our severely wounded heroes receive the best quality floors in each specially adapted smart home build through our R.I.S.E. program. It is a crucial component in every house. We are appreciative of everyone at NWFA and we couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Anita to receive our 2017 Above & Beyond award.”

Since first getting involved with the Gary Sinise Foundation at the 2015 Wood Flooring Expo, NWFA has aided in the completion of 13 homes, with another 20 homes in various stages of planning or construction through the GSF RISE (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which builds specially-adapted smart homes, home modifications, mobility devices, and adapted vehicles for wounded veterans.

