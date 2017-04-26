NTCA Continues Career Development with Apprenticeship Program

In an effort to provide online training to support tile contracting companies, development of the first year of the National Tile Contractors Association’s (NTCA) apprenticeship program will soon be complete. The first year, introduced at Coverings 2016, is divided into two six-month increments. The first section focuses on introducing the worker to the tile industry, promoting safety in the workplace, the types of tools that will be used on a regular basis, and basic knowledge of mixing materials and how products are used together. The second phase will go into further detail of installation processes like surface preparation and profiling.

The program was developed to attract people into the trade with a clear path of training while they are employed and being compensated. The online program is intended to support contractors own training efforts on the jobsite. It serves as related learning for a Department of Labor-approved apprenticeship program that a contractor provides, or any additional training for introductory employees including sales people, counter help at a distributor, or helpers. The program can also serve as a refresher course. Contractors can sign up for the program through NTCA University for an all-access subscription and can register any current or future employee.

According to Education and Training Coordinator Becky Serbin, the association will soon begin developing the second year of the program, which will include more in-depth knowledge of grouting techniques, waterproofing, transitioning into a tile setter helper role, and introducing the worker to management courses to provide training for management of a finishing crew.

“While the content development has been slower than I originally expected, I have been working with contractors and manufacturers to ensure that the information we are providing can be used to give the next generation of mechanics the tools they need for successful tile installations,” Serbin said. “I'm looking forward to the next year as we continue to grow NTCA University into a site that all tile installers can come to learn something new, no matter their skill level.”

NTCA is in the final stages of working out agreements with technical colleges about using this program as curriculum for the education portion of their classes. The next steps will be a tile-setter learning program, which will also be a two-year training program. The curriculum will continue to be announced in six month increments, and will be available for viewing and purchase online as each course is completed.

For more information, visit www.tile-assn.com.