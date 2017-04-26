JFB Hart Introduces Coatings for Tile and Grout

Tile can be too smooth for coatings to adhere to, and grout sealants can be costly and need frequent applications. JFB Hart Coatings has introduced HP-105, which protects tile and seals grout, as well as being low-VOC, odorless, and increase slip resistance. Coatings come in clear or color with high gloss, satin, or matte finishes.

