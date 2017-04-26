Laticrete Introduces Enhanced NXT Skim Underlayment

Laticrete has enhanced its NXT Skim fast-drying underlayment. The improved formula can now hold more water, resulting in a creamier consistency for a smoother application and sleeker finish, as well as an extended pot life and easier troweling. The packaging has also been redesigned with a tin tie resealable feature that allows the product to be saved for additional uses, minimizing product waste and increasing cost savings for the installer.

“When re-formulating NXT Skim, we listened to customer feedback and adjusted accordingly to improve contractor efficiency,” said Maria Oliveira, corporate marketing manager. “Its rapid-setting properties and ease of use make it an ideal solution for today’s schedule- and budget-driven projects without sacrificing quality. [And because of new] packaging, contractors no longer have to waste unused product and can simply reseal the bag for later use, saving time and money. Additionally, the plastic, cube style container provides a more secure base on the jobsite and for later storage.”

NXT Skim can be applied from skim depth to 1 in. (25 mm) and the finished flooring can be installed as soon as 20 minutes after application. Designed to meet UL GREENGUARD certification standards for low chemical emissions, the new NXT Skim can be utilized at jobsites, including hospitals and schools.

For more information, visit https://laticrete.com.