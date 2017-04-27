Fishman Flooring Solutions Presents Mapei with Vendor Partner of the Year Award

Fishman Flooring Solutions presented MAPEI with the Fishman Vendor Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented at Fishman’s annual sales meeting to Allen Janofsky and Gary Waldron of Mapei, who were specifically cited for spearheading their company’s new product training and market support initiatives.

“The pace of new products and cutting edge technologies being introduced into the flooring installation marketplace today is unprecedented,” said Bill Mabeus, Fishman executive vice president. “This puts a premium on manufacturers ensuring that distributors and installers know how, when, and why to use them. Over the years, MAPEI has distinguished itself in terms of superior training and marketplace support for its new products and we wanted to recognize the company as a role model for others in our industry to follow.”

For more information, visit www.lfishman.com.