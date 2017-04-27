Laticrete Promotes Ranen Beaver to the International Business Unit

Laticrete has promoted Ranen Beaver to international technical services manager for its International business unit. In his new role, Beaver will be responsible for providing technical training and sales support to the business unit’s subsidiaries, partners, licensees, and distributors. He will work closely with the technical service departments at each global partner location while continuing to collaborate with the North America technical service team, helping to introduce new products and technologies.

“Ranen’s ability to quickly grasp new products and installation techniques combined with his proven track record of providing a high level of responsiveness to customer needs, makes him an excellent and natural fit for this position,” said Erno de Bruijn, president and COO of the International unit.

Ranen joined Laticrete in 2012 as a technical service representative and most recently served as the senior technical service representative for the company’s specialty products business unit.

