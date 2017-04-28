Festool Hires New Chief Sales Officer

Festool has hired Aaron Brading as chief sales officer, responsible for leading the company’s sales functions in the U.S. and Canada. Previously with Hilti, Brading led teams in the power tools and accessories, and civil and energy divisions, where he consistently achieved double digit growth rates while creating and managing a number of successful, multi-channel sales initiatives.

“Festool has been experiencing incredible growth in the North American market,” said Ole Held, CEO of Festool USA and Festool Canada. “It was important for us to hire a candidate who could effectively lead our sales team while delivering value to our existing dealers and customers. Brading brings a truly impressive track record in both areas and we’re excited to continue expanding our market presence with him in this key role.”

Brading said, “I am really excited about being here at Festool. The quality and innovation of the products is unsurpassed and the alignment of my experience and vision for what is possible in relation to our dealers and end users, make this a truly wonderful opportunity.”

For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.