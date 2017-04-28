FCICA Establishes New Vision and Mission

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) released its new vision and mission statements developed by the Strategic Planning Committee. The statements are now aligned with FCICA’s flagship program, the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) program and the association's focus on being the resource that provides educational opportunities and support to its members. The association’s new mission, “FCICA, the resource for premier commercial flooring contractors,” supports its new mission: to promote the advancement and continuous development of Certified Installation Managers (CIM); to provide technical education, business support and industry expert networking; and to deliver skills and knowledge to enhance the professionalism of commercial flooring contractors.

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.