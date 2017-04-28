Apex Surface Care Names New Strategic Account Director

Apex Surface Care has hired John McDaniel as a strategic account director for its Dallas office. McDaniel brings more than 15 years of sales leadership experience to the Apex team. Most recently, he was vice president of business development, integrated services for Pritchard Industries. In his new role, he will be working with the strategic account team to build new relationships across the growing Apex footprint. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton.

“John is a great addition to our team,” said Thomas Holland, CEO of Apex. “Not only does he bring impressive business development and leadership experience, but he also embodies the Apex core values that are at the foundation of our business.”

For more information, visit www.corporatefloors.com or www.goapex.com.