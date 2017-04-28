Q.E.P. Announces the Acquisition of Halex Tackstrip and Wood Underlayment

Q.E.P. has completed the acquisition of the Halex/GCPAT tackstrip and wood underlayment businesses and accompanying assets from GCP Applied Technologies (GCPAT). Customers will now be able to obtain a full line of installation accessories directly from Q.E.P with an expanded product portfolio of over 30 new products in two new categories and the strength of the Roberts and Halex brands.

Q.E.P will also be adding two locations. Manufacturing and distribution points in California and Pennsylvania will ensure that products are shipped on time and efficiently to all locations across the U.S.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of these businesses,” said Jamie Clingan, executive vice president of sales and marketing of Q.E.P. “This is part of our continuing strategy to strengthen our breadth of product for the professional floorcovering installation market. Along with our already extensive range of Roberts Installation Tools and Flooring Adhesives, these complementary products enhance our industry leading portfolio of floorcovering solutions.”

