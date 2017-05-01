ISSA and CSSA Form ISSA Canada

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Canadian Sanitation Supply Association (CSSA) have combined at the beginning of April. The combined associations, ISSA Canada, plans to better serve the Canadian cleaning and janitorial community.

“With approval from our members to move forward with ISSA Canada, we are in a much better position to provide a broader range of benefits and services thus creating a greater value for our members,” said Mike Nosko, ISSA Canada executive director. “The integration plan between ISSA and CSSA has been in development for more than a year. Maintaining our Canadian identity within the industry was a critical component in moving forward. ISSA Canada will invest heavily in its operations and infrastructure to help ‘Canadianize’ these programs and services for our members and their customers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, all existing CSSA members are now members of ISSA Canada. All ISSA Canada members now have access to ISSA member benefits, including expanded educational opportunities, market exposure, networking opportunities, business tools and data, and other industry information.

“ISSA’s continued vision is to change the way the world views cleaning, “said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “The creation of ISSA Canada allows ISSA to increase its membership and expand the association’s geographical footprint in North America while spreading our message that cleaning is an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. ”

For more information, visit www.issa.com.