CavityComplete Announces Prosoco as Joint Marketing Associate

CavityComplete announced Prosoco as its new provider of air and moisture barrier products. Prosoco contributes components that have been tested and proven to work together with existing system solutions to help manage air, vapor, and water movement. Prosoco joins Owens Corning Sales LLC, Heckmann Building Products, Mortar Net Solutions and Rodenhouse in creating CavityComplete’s comprehensive cavity wall system.

“We believe Prosoco’s long-standing commitment to innovation and exceeding quality standards in the air and water barrier market abides by CavityComplete’s vision of providing the industry’s best solution for masonry cavity wall systems,” said Brian Koenings, director of sales and marketing at Prosoco. “Prosoco’s collaboration with other best-in-class manufacturers will provide architects and specifiers with even more expertise and high-quality products.”

When combined, the components in The CavityComplete Wall System produce systems that provide thermal efficiency, continuous insulation, fire resistance, air and water management, vapor resistance and veneer anchoring, according to the company

Herbert Slone, chief architect for Owens Corning, said, “Prosoco brings an extraordinary range of expertise and high-quality products that will help the CavityComplete Wall System meet the needs of architects and specifiers. We look forward to working with Prosoco as we continue to provide cavity wall systems that are code-compliant, easy to specify and fully tested for performance and compatibility.”

For more information, visit http://cavitycomplete.com or www.prosoco.com.