Wagner Meters to Give Away Rapid RH Products

Wagner Meters’ concrete flooring division announced it is giving away over $30,000 in Rapid RH products through its “Golden Ticket” Product Giveaway, beginning in April. Customers who make purchases of the Rapid RH sensor packs or the Rapid RH Starter Kit anytime between April 3, 2017, and April 3, 2018, will have a chance at finding a Golden Ticket, which will allow ticket-holders to claim either a 5, 25, or 100-pack of Rapid RH Smart Sensors.

“There will be a total of 42 Golden Tickets available. Eligible products may be purchased through our distribution partners or online,” said Jason Spangler, Wagner Meters’ concrete flooring division sales manager. “These tickets will be inserted within the manual of various sensor packs, so they will not be visible from outside the packaging. The sensor packs housing the tickets include the 5-pack, 5-pack with Easy Reader, 25-pack, and 100-pack. Customers may find a Golden Ticket in either individual sensor packs sold separately or in 5-packs that come with the Rapid RH Starter Kit.”

To claim their prize, customers will have to call Wagner Meters and give their ticket’s unique identifier. Only one prize will be awarded per customer, per unique identifier.

