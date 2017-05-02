Makita Adds Cordless Circular Saw to 18V LXT System

La Mirada, CA Makita has released a new cordless cutting solution for framing, formwork, and carpentry with the 18V X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Rear Handle 7-1/4” Circular Saw, model XSR01. It is the first cordless rear handle 7-1/4” saw powered by two 18V lithium-ion batteries, according to the company

“Contractors tell us they want cordless and believe in the benefits of cordless, but so far there has not been a cordless 7-1/4" saw with the power and speed that they've come to expect out of their current corded saws,” said Andrew Camp, product manager, residential construction. “The XSR01 delivers performance they demand in a form factor they're gonna love. With the power to cut through engineered lumber and the speed to rip through multiple sheets of ply without a cord, users will appreciate the freedom in not having to manage a cord, as well as freedom from the added replacement costs of cut cords, extension cords, brushes, and oil. They also get a cleaner job site without extension cords posing trip hazards. For framers, formers, builders and roofers, the XSR01 means true freedom from the cord without losing anything in what they demand most: performance.”

The XSR01 is part of Makita’s expanding 18V LXT system, which offers over 150 tools. Makita 18V LXT batteries have fast charge times, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger. The “New Original” combines 18V X2 technology with an efficient brushless motor for high performance and true freedom from the cord. In run-time testing, the XSR01 made 558 cuts in 2”x4” SPF lumber on a single charge using two 18V 5.0Ah batteries, and 291 cross cuts in a 2”x10” SPF lumber on a single charge (5.0Ah batteries). The saw is equipped with Automatic Speed Change technology, which adjusts cutting speed and torque while cutting for optimum performance.

Additional features include a full 2-9/16” cutting capacity. The brushless motor’s electronic controls enable the soft start feature so there’s no “kick” at start-up, as well as an electric brake for increased convenience. The tool weighs only 12.4 pounds with two 18V LXT® batteries.

Carlos Quintana, senior product manager, cordless, for Makita U.S.A., added, “When contractors search for a cordless replacement for a corded tool, voltage is only part of the story. Watt hours, the product of amp hours and nominal voltage, measures the amount of performance performed by the tool and is a better efficiency indicator. 18 volt X2 tools create new standards in cordless efficiency and productivity.With two batteries, an 18 volt X2 tool can meet and exceed corded tool performance, but with the same fast-charging 18 volt batteries that contractors use on their core 18 volt tools like drills and impact drivers, as well as flashlights, fans, radios, and many more. For contractors, LXT is one 18 volt battery platform and one solution.”

For increased durability, the XSR01 is equipped with Extreme Protection Technology (XPT). XPT is a series of protective seals inside the tool engineered for improved dust and moisture resistance by channeling debris away from the tool’s key internal components. In addition, the XSR01 and over 150 LXT solutions feature Star Protection Computer Controls. Star Protection is communication technology that allows the Star Protection-equipped tool and battery to exchange data in real time and monitor conditions during use to protect against overloading, over-discharging and overheating. Makita lithium-ion tools, batteries and chargers are backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

For more information, call (800) 462-5482 or visit https://makitatools.com.