NARI 2017 Announces National Contractor of the Year Winners

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named 37 National Contractor of the Year winners at their annual Spring Business Meeting. The awards were presented at the Evening of Excellence which recognizes members who exemplify NARI’s promise, “Remodeling Done Right.”

Contractors from seven regions nationwide qualify for the awards every year, and a panel of judges select winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, degree of difficulty, and entry presentation.

The 2017 National Contractor of the Year Award Winners include:

Residential Kitchen

Under $30k: Magnolia Homes (Woodway, Texas)

$30k-60k: Custom Creative Remodeling (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

$60k-100k: TriplePoint Design Build (Saint Petersburg, Fla.)

$100k-150k: Soledad Builders (Austin, Texas)

Over $150k: McCutcheon Construction (Berkeley, Calif.)

Residential Bath

Under $25k: Stuart Brown Custom Construction (Indian Trail, N.C.)

$25k-50k: Michael Nash Design Build and Homes (Fairfax, Va.)

$50k-75k: Strobel Design Build (Saint Petersburg, Fla.)

$75k-100k: Blackline Renovations (Dallas, Texas)

Over $100k Platt Builders (Groton, Mass.)

Residential Interior

Under $75k: Architectural Building Arts (Madison, Wis.)

$75k-150k: Rhino Builders Remodel and Design (Kansas City Kan.)

Over $150k: Connor Remodeling and Design (Menomonee Falls, Wis.)

Residential Interior Element

Under $30k: Pure Design Environments (Eden Prairie, Minn.)

Over $30k: Nicholson Builders (Columbus, Ohio)

Residential Addition

Under $100k: Domers Construction (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.)

$100k-250k: Mantis Design and Build (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Over $250k: Capital Renovations Group (Dallas, Texas)

Residential Exterior

Under $100k: Capital Renovations Group (Dallas, Texas)

$100k-200k: Mom’s Landscaping and Design (Shakopee, Minn.)

Over $200k: Soledad Builders (Austin, Texas)

Residential Detached Structure

Heacock Builders (Ottsville, Pa.)

Entire House

Under $250,000: ALH Home Renovations (Roeland Park, Kan.)

$250k-500k: Anchor Builders (St Louis Park, Minn.)

$500k-750k: Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource (Delafield, Wis.)

$750k-1 mil.: Blackline Renovations (Dallas, Texas)

Over $1 mil.: Allen Construction (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Residential Historical Renovation/Restoration

Under $250k: White Crane Construction (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Over $250k: Allen Construction (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Commercial Interior

Renovating Atlanta Design and Build (Marietta, Ga.)

Commercial Exterior

Harth Builders (Spring House, Pa.)

Commercial Specialty

Greater Dayton Building and Remodeling (Beavercreek, Ohio)

Landscape Design/Outdoor Living

Under $60k: Mom’s Landscaping and Design (Shakopee, Minn.)

Over $60k: Mom’s Landscaping and Design (Shakopee, Minn.)

Basement

Under $50k: Buckeye Basements (Delaware, Ohio)

$50k-100k: DPS Construction (Charlotte, N.C.)

Over $100k: Holevas-Holton Construction (Waxhaw, N.C.)

For more information, For more information, visit www.nari.org.