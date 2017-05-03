CFI Convention to be Hosted in New Location

The CFI Convention and Expo will take place August 16-18 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla. The three-day educational event, designed for both retailers and installers, will kick off with a welcome reception sponsored by Personna.

This year’s program line-up will include: “Leadership Strategies that Work” by Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA); “Third-Party Inspections: Biased or Beneficial? And How to Tell” by Paul Pleshek of the National Academy for Floor Covering Training (NAFCT); “Are You Ready for an Immigration Raid or Audit?” by Jeffrey King, general counsel for WFCA; “LVT Installation and Repair” and “Getting Unruly Subfloors Clean, Flat, Dry, and Sound” by an CFI team of professionals; “#marketingtomillennials: It’s About Life-stage, Not Age” by Tony King and Kathryn Baird of TK Fusion; and “Is My Business Ready for New Technology?” by Phil Zolan, executive director of fcB2B.

Robert Varden, vice president of CFI, said “No doubt that our industry has changed and evolved substantially over the years, but I challenge you to find another conference that packs in the training, education, and networking opportunities that are offered through the CFI program. I, along with hundreds of the CFI family look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information, call (816) 231-4646 or visit cficonvention.com.