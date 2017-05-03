MIA+BSI Announces Call for Entries for Industry Recognition Awards

The entry period for several Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI): The Natural Stone Institute industry recognition awards is now open. MIA+BSI members may apply for the following awards:

Natural Stone Craftsman of the Year Award (Deadline: June 23)

Sponsored by Polycor and TexaStone Quarries, this award honors an individual who has performed outstanding stone fabrication and/or installation over a period of many years.

Migliore Award for Lifetime Achievement (Deadline: July 7)

This award pays tribute to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the natural stone industry and the association.

Natural Stone Scholarship (Deadline: July 14)

Sponsored by Coldspring and Delaware Quarries, this scholarship will provide a trip to TISE 2018 to an aspiring fabricator, installer, or administrative apprentice interested in furthering their career in the industry.

Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship (Deadline: August 4)

This scholarship recognizes an MIA+BSI member with a strong passion to grow their career. The winner will receive a free trip to TISE, Coverings, or the MIA+BSI Study Tour.

Women in Stone Pioneer Award (Deadline: August 11)

This award recognizes an advocate within the stone industry for their role in recruiting, retaining, and advancing women. The winner’s performance in promoting women should be exemplary, honorable, and inspirational.

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.