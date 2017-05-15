Festool Unveils New Line of Hand Sanding Products

Festool USA and Festool Canada have introduced a complete line of premium hand sanding products for a broad range of applications. Available in sheets, blocks, sponges, rolls and pads, the premium hand sanding line from Festool was developed in accordance with the principles of machine abrasives—with enormous material removal capacity and a long service life, according to the company.

“Our new hand sanding line uses Festool’s GRANAT and VLIES abrasives so that you will achieve the desired results quickly and efficiently—even for hand sanding,” said Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing at Festool. “Because we are known for unmatched power tool quality, performance and innovation, we made sure that our hand sanding line met our demanding performance and service life standards.”

Festool’s new hand sanding line features a fused aluminum oxide construction; synthetic resin for entirely bonded grits; simple cleaning; flexible, extra-soft foam backing or high-quality latex paper backing; uniform surface quality and no crinkle formation.

For more information, visit festoolusa.com or festoolcanada.com.