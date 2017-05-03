Bon 2017 Catalog Available to Trade Professionals

Bon’s line of contractor-grade hand tools and materials for the building trades has been expanded to include over 100 new items introduced in January. The full product line is featured in Bon’s 2017 Master Catalog which is available free to the trade.

Bon’s catalog provides a comprehensive resource of hand tools for the building trades, including tools for masonry, concrete and decorative concrete finishing, concrete restoration, drywall, interior construction, floor covering, asphalt, and roofing general construction. New products include the Blue Mule Concrete Placer and the Tar Heel Checker for asphalt; the Kangaroo Combo Screed with Built-in Level for concrete work, a new contractor grade line of shovels, and multiple Spray Sok protective head covers due to Bon’s recent acquisition of the Spray Sok operating assets.

