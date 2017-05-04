Custom Building Product’s Redgard Completes Third-Party Testing

RedGard Waterproofing and Crack Prevention Membrane manufactured by Custom Building Products was tested against eight competitively-marketed products in a recent independent third-party testing done by Intertek. A composite score was awarded to each product based on the key performance attributes tested against ASTM standards and technical information for proper application and use.

Redgard received the highest overall score based on waterproofing, crack isolation, drying time, and coverage rate compared to other liquid-applied waterproofing and crack isolation membranes. RedGard also achieved the most accurate accounting of the stated coverage area and thus, the best value on a project. Each product was tested three times on a variety of porous and nonporous surfaces and an average was taken for the final result. Each product was spread to the recommended mil thickness as directed by the manufacturer and thickness was tested at Intertek’s laboratory for accuracy.

