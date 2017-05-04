NTCA Recognizes Contractor Projects of the Year

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recognized industry leaders at its fifth annual awards ceremony during Coverings 2017. Among the awards presented were the Five Star Contractor Grand Prize awards for both commercial and residential tile installation projects. Submissions were judged based on project size, challenges involved, resolution of challenges, design, and overall presentation.

“When we are reviewing all the amazing submissions I feel immense pride in the proficiency in which our Five Star Contractors achieve,” said Amber Fox, NTCA five-star program director. “These projects are not only technically complex but artistically beautiful as well.”

Heritage Marble and Tile of Mill Valley, Calif. received the Five-Star Grand Prize for residential tile installation. The firm was tasked with the Ratner residence, a project consisting of handmade glass made by Fireclay Tile of San Jose. The project was challenging in the fact that the install involved a curved wall, soaking tub, and an integrated shower stall with a curbless application.

The Five-Star Grand Prize for commercial tile installation was presented to Grazzini Brothers of Eagan, Minn. for the completion of its 1.75 million square foot U.S. Bank Stadium project, home of the Minnesota Vikings. The installation incorporated 56 different types and sizes of tile, including marble stairs, glass walls, and porcelain plank flooring. Having multiple architects on a project this size gave crews the opportunity to showcase their skills from layout to install of different ideas and design under one roof. Both Five Star winners were awarded $2,500 in prize money, sponsored by Daltile.

