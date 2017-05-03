Product of the Week: Tramex Professional PTM2.0
May 3, 2017
No Comments
Raising the Standard of Pin-Type Moisture Meters
Time saving… greater accuracy… statistical analysis of Wood, Drywall and comparative WME (Wood Moisture Equivalent).
The Tramex Professional PTM2.0 is exceptional and unique for many reasons, including:
- Calibration curves: point-to-point precision for heightened moisture content measurement accuracy.
- Temperature correction adjustment: you no longer need temperature correction charts, avoiding inaccurate readings caused by large effect that temperature differences have on moisture content measurements.
- Built-in calibration: 500+ individual species and international standard calibration.
- Save up to 100 readings for max, min, average and standard deviation statistics.
email: sales@tramexmeters.com
Toll Free: 1800-234-5849
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine