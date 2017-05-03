Product of the Week: Tramex Professional PTM2.0

Join Tarkett and INSTALL for a 1.5 LU program registered with AIA/CES for Infection Control Risk Assessment and Best Practices for Healthcare Construction.

The session will show how angle/angle is outdated and why customers are demanding easier and faster to use solutions that deliver the best end results. 3L TripleLock is suitable for laminate, LVT, WPC, rigid core flooring (RCF), multi-layer flooring (MLF) and wooden flooring panels.