ProductsMoisture Problems and Solutions

Product of the Week: Tramex Professional PTM2.0

Tramex Professional PTM2.0 moisture meter
May 3, 2017
KEYWORDS installing hardwood flooring / moisture meters and testing
Reprints
No Comments

Raising the Standard of Pin-Type Moisture Meters

Time saving… greater accuracy… statistical analysis of Wood, Drywall and comparative WME (Wood Moisture Equivalent).

The Tramex Professional PTM2.0 is exceptional and unique for many reasons, including:

  • Calibration curves: point-to-point precision for heightened moisture content measurement accuracy.
  • Temperature correction adjustment: you no longer need temperature correction charts, avoiding inaccurate readings caused by large effect that temperature differences have on moisture content measurements.
  • Built-in calibration: 500+ individual species and international standard calibration.
  • Save up to 100 readings for max, min, average and standard deviation statistics.

email: sales@tramexmeters.com
Toll Free: 1800-234-5849

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.