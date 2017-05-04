Spanish Courses Added to MIA+BSI’s Natural Stone University

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute has expanded its Spanish course offerings available online through the Natural Stone University. To date, Spanish versions of all Safe Slab Handling courses and the Basics of OSHA Compliance course have been uploaded. In addition, 42 Spanish Toolbox Talks are now available, covering a wide variety of safety topics. Funding for the translation of these materials was sponsored in part by Laticrete.

“Safety is of the utmost importance,” said Sean Boyle, senior director of marketing and product management for Laticrete. “Whether in our own factories or on the jobsite, anything we can do in order to improve the safety of those in construction is among our highest priorities. This initiative by MIA+BSI is one we are very happy to support.”

According to Aaron Dahnke, MIA+BSI education manager, the addition of these courses is crucial to helping the University reach a broader sector of the industry. “The inclusion of Spanish courses in the Natural Stone University will help us reach our goal of creating a safer and more productive workforce through education for the natural stone industry.”

For more information, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org.