Fuse Awards Members and Suppliers

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced the recipients of its Member and Supplier Awards, along with the Spark Awards, at its annual conference in Austin.

Member Awards

Seven Fuse Alliance network members were recognized for excellence during a presentation at the conference. OEC, based in Boise, Idaho, captured Excellence in Communication; Division9, based in the Seattle area and Christian Brothers, based in the San Diego area, both took home Excellence in Reporting and Follow-Up; three network members—StarFloors of Dallas, Texan Floor Service of Houston and Franklin Flooring in Pennsylvania—received Excellence in Loyalty. ReSource Floors Inc., based in San Diego, was recognized for its contribution to Ecollect, Fuse Alliance’s reclamation program. Finally, Resource 4 Floors, based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., received the Spirit Award.

Supplier Awards

Supplier Awards were presented to four of the network’s preferred suppliers, which were based on results of an annual member survey. Johnsonite received Best Product, Armstrong Flooring was awarded Best Service, and Schönox won Best Support. Ardex Americas captured Supplier of the Year.

Spark Awards

A new program offered to the network, the Spark Awards celebrate excellence in flooring project design and installation. Based on originality, quality of installation and design innovation, the awards represent outstanding craftsmanship, skill and expertise in the flooring industry. The awards were judged by an outside panel of leaders in the design and flooring industry: David MacDonald, Lendlease executive vice president, project management and construction; technical flooring expert Lew Migliore, founder of LGM and Associates; and Susanne Molina, principal of the Los Angeles-based interior design firm, One Design Collective. Butler Flooring Services, based in Louisville, Ky., captured three Spark Awards including Best Branded Environment and Best in Show for Turf Club & Stakes Tavern Renovation at Kentucky Derby and Most Maximized Budget for the Frazier Rehab 8th Floor Renovation. Commercial Interior Resources (CIR), based in Orange County, Calif., captured the Greatest Space Challenge for a theater renovation project (project unnamed). Floorz, based in Denver, captured two Spark Awards, including The Most Aggressive Timeline/Schedule for the Halcyon Hotel and the Best Flooring Solution for the Westin Hotel at the Denver International Airport. Signature Commercial Floor Covering received the Toughest Site Conditions award for the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal Renovation.