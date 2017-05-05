FCICA to Host Commercial Flooring Webinar

Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) will be hosting a commercial flooring webinar May 18 at 11 a.m. EST. “Common Ergonomic Hazards and Appropriate Controls for Commercial Flooring Installation” presented by Ann Marie Dale, assistant professor of Medicine and Occupational Therapy at Washington University School of Medicine. Floor layers are at risk of developing chronic soft tissue injuries from long-term physically-demanding work tasks. This session will cover basic information about common ergonomic hazards, suggestions for ideal work processes, and examples of recommended tools and equipment to reduce hazards.

This webinar is free to all FCICA members, and non-members may join for $29.95 per webinar participant.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.