Decorative Surface Solutions Welcomes Multiple New Members and Suppliers
The Decorative Surface Solutions Group (DSSG) recently welcomed three new members: Pacific Structures; Prus Construction; and R.P. Coatings. DSSG, HD Supply Construction, Industrial-White Cap, and iCON Wall Solutions have also established strategic supplier arrangements.
“Our mission when we started DSSG was to build a national network of the best in class contractors that can have a real impact in our market places, our industry, and strengthen the connection with our suppliers,” said Mike Price, one of the co-founders of DSSG. “Our new members and our suppliers are only going to help us get stronger.”
For more information, visit decorativesurfacesolutions.com.
