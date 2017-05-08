NWFA Hosts Successful 2017 Wood Flooring Expo

The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) 2017 Wood Flooring Expo hosted more than 20 hours of education in five tracks. The day-long Pre-Expo Symposium focused on science as it related to the wood flooring industry. The education sessions took on a new format this year, allowing attendees to have a more meaningful and impactful experience through peer-to-peer interaction and reflective discussions.

“Our goal this year was to bring all generations of the industry together to network and learn from each other,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “The collaborative nature of our education sessions provoked great engagement and interaction among our attendees that carried over in all aspects of the show.”

An additional Exhibitor Demonstration theater was also added this year, including two on the trade show floor for exhibitors to showcase their products and a Tech Zone for NWFA instructors to demonstration technical skills. There were 263 exhibitioners, 33 of which were new to the Expo.

The 2018 Wood Flooring Expo will be held April 11–14 in Tampa, Fla.

For more information, visit www.nwfaexpo.org.